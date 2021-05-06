StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Clontarf said it had raised £500,000 through an equity placing at price of 0.325 pence per share. That was below the 0.36 pence.
The net proceeds of the placing will fund any 'costs associated with the ongoing negotiations regarding the company's Bolivian lithium and Ghanaian assets and will also provide the company with additional working capital,' Clontarf said.
'Bolivian salt pans contain at least 50% of the world's brine lithium yet it has not been developed,' the company said. ;The Board believes there is no economic way to supply this without major Bolivian supplies.'
At 8:54am: [LON:CLON] Clontarf Energy Plc Ord 0.25p share price was 0p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
