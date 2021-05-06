StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software and systems group Emis said year-to-date performance remained in line with the its expectations.
'As previously stated, the group expects to grow in 2021 and to build market momentum with its new product developments, which will lead to opportunities for higher levels of growth in 2022 and beyond,' the company said.
At 9:32am: [LON:EMIS] Emis Group PLC share price was 0p at 980p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
