StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi drug and tremelimumab with chemotherapy demonstrated a meaningful overall survival benefit in a late-stage non-small cell lung cancer clinical trail.
But the overall survival trend for Imfinzi with chemotherapy observed in the analysis did not achieve statistical significance.
'Each combination demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified,' the company said.
'We are pleased to see the POSEIDON Phase III trial demonstrate, for the first time, a significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit for Imfinzi plus tremelimumab with chemotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
