StockMarketWire.com - Jupiter Fund Management has appointed David Cruickshank as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 June 2021.
A veteran of Deloitte, he retired from the firm in June 2020.
He was appointed a partner in 1988 and led the UK Tax Practice from 1998 until 2006 and was elected chair of Deloitte's UK Board in 2007 and served two terms before being elected Chair of Deloitte's Global Board in 2015.
During this period David led the Boards through a period of major regulatory change and business transformation and has broad experience across different industry sectors and geographies.
Cruickshank will join both the company's Audit and Risk and Nomination Committees with effect from his appointment.
Jupiter Fund Management is separately continuing its search and recruitment for one further non-executive director.
At 1:23pm: [LON:JUP] Jupiter Fund Management PLC share price was 0p at 263.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: