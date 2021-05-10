StockMarketWire.com - British gas owner Centrica said performance continued to be hampered by the Covid-19 impact, but added that its turnaround remained on track.
In Q1 2021, electricity demand from its UK business customers was negatively impacted by around 15%, and residential boiler installations were down 11% compared to Q1 2020, the company said.
Non-essential service visits were postponed in order to protect colleagues and customers from the risks of catching and spreading Covid-19, it added.
Looking ahead, Centrica refrained from providing any specific earnings or cash flow guidance for 2021, amid the ongoing uncertain outlook.
'Although the external environment remains uncertain, our tight focus on cash and on fixing the basics across the group leaves us well placed as we continue the turnaround of our company,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: