StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said it had been appointed outdoor media partner for the £ 1billion St James Quarter regeneration project, due to open in Edinburgh this summer.
Ocean Outdoor said was awarded the 10-year contract following a competitive pitch with a lifetime contract value of £25 million.
The company would have exclusive rights to sell and market a network of 35 digital screens, including two large-scale full motion locations.
All of the screens would be located within the flagship development.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
