StockMarketWire.com - Medical-imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said it had received an additional research unit order for a 9820 Xenon Polariser system from the University of British Columbia.
'This is the second system installation at UBC, following the original order in November 2019 which was initially installed at BC Children's Hospital while construction was carried out on its intended original site at St. Paul's,' the company said.
'As with the original system, this new unit will continue to support UBC's pulmonary disease research programme using hyperpolarised gas imaging.'
BC Children's was a major paediatric research and teaching hospital, and well-known for dealing in juvenile health, Polarean Imaging said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: