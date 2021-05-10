StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolat upgraded its outlook on performance after reporting a jump in revenue for the eight-week period ended 25 April, driven by its digital channels and subscription products.
The company now expected trading for the full year ending 27 June 2021 to be 'significantly' ahead of expectations.
Since the re-opening of physical retail locations in England on 12 April 2021, sales across all the company's channels had been encouraging, the company said.
For six weeks during the period, including for both Mother's Day and Easter, revenue increased 60% compared to the prior year (during which physical retail locations were closed for 5 weeks, however, were open for Mother's Day).
Revenue for the eight-week period was also 19% higher than the comparative eight-week period in 2019, being the most recent comparable pre-Covid trading period during which all physical retail locations in England were open.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
