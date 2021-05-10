StockMarketWire.com - Lloyds Banking Group has updated the details on the venue for its upcoming Annual General Meeting following the revised Covid-19 framework set out by the Scottish Government.
It is expected, although not guaranteed, that Scotland will move to protection level 2 from 17 May 2021, which may allow some indoor events subject to attendance restrictions.
If the restrictions in Scotland move to protection level 2, Lloyds Banking Group said it 'may be able to accommodate' a limited number of shareholders in person at the AGM, subject to social distancing and other safety requirements.
To allow for this possibility, the Board has decided that the AGM will now be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, Edinburgh, EH3 8EE.
The time and date of the AGM remain the same - Thursday 20 May 2021 at 11am. The AGM will also be delivered via livestream on the group's website.
Further arrangements will be published on the website once it is clear what is permitted legally, which will not be known until nearer the time of the meeting.
At 1:18pm: [LON:LLOY] Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price was 0p at 34.72p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
