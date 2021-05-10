StockMarketWire.com - Inspired Energy has appointed Richard Logan as non-executive chairman and Sangita Shah has an independent non-executive director.
Logan's appointment follows the announcement from Mike Fletcher that he is stepping down as non-executive chairman following nine years' service on the board.
Fletcher has notified the Board of his intention to retire from the position of non-executive chairman, in line with the Corporate Governance Code. This will take effect from the conclusion of the group's annual general meeting on 30 June 2021.
Fletcher will continue in his capacity as chair of the Group's audit committee, however, the board will commence a process to identify a new audit committee chairman later this year.
At 2:12pm: [LON:INSE] Inspired Energy PLC share price was 0p at 13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
