CA
14/05/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
17/05/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/05/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
CH
13/05/2021 01:00 Ascension Day. Financial markets closed
17/05/2021 07:30 import price index
17/05/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
17/05/2021 04:00 house price index
17/05/2021 04:30 retail sales
17/05/2021 04:30 industrial output
DE
12/05/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
14/05/2021 08:00 CPI
17/05/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
12/05/2021 10:00 industrial production
14/05/2021 12:30 ECB meeting accounts
FR
12/05/2021 07:45 CPI
12/05/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
13/05/2021 11:00 CPI
14/05/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
17/05/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
12/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
12/05/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
13/05/2021 00:50 balance of payments
13/05/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
17/05/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
17/05/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
12/05/2021 07:00 1st quarter GDP estimate
12/05/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
12/05/2021 07:00 UK trade
12/05/2021 07:00 index of production
12/05/2021 07:00 index of services
13/05/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
17/05/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
12/05/2021 13:30 CPI
13/05/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
13/05/2021 13:30 PPI
13/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/05/2021 13:30 retail sales
14/05/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/05/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
14/05/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/05/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
17/05/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
