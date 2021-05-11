Interim Result
12/05/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
12/05/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
12/05/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
13/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
13/05/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
13/05/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
13/05/2021 Valeura Energy (VLU)
17/05/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
17/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
18/05/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
18/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
18/05/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
18/05/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/05/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/05/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
18/05/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
18/05/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
18/05/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/05/2021 Hardide PLC (HDD)
18/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
18/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/05/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
18/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
19/05/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
19/05/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
20/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
20/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/05/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
20/05/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
21/05/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
25/05/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
25/05/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
27/05/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
27/05/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
Final Result
12/05/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
12/05/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/05/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
13/05/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
14/05/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
14/05/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
17/05/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
17/05/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
18/05/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
18/05/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
18/05/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
18/05/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
18/05/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
18/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
18/05/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
18/05/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
18/05/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/05/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
18/05/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
19/05/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
19/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
19/05/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
19/05/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
19/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
20/05/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
20/05/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
20/05/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
20/05/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
20/05/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
21/05/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
24/05/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
24/05/2021 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)
24/05/2021 Norman Broadbent PLC (NBB)
24/05/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
25/05/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
25/05/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
25/05/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
25/05/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
25/05/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/05/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
27/05/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
27/05/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/05/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
27/05/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/05/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
AGM / EGM
12/05/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
12/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
12/05/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
12/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
12/05/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
12/05/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
12/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
12/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
12/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
12/05/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
12/05/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
12/05/2021 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
12/05/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
12/05/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
12/05/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/05/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
12/05/2021 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
12/05/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
12/05/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
12/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
12/05/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
12/05/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
12/05/2021 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
12/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
12/05/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
12/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
12/05/2021 Nippon Active Value Fund PLC (NAVF)
13/05/2021 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
13/05/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
13/05/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
13/05/2021 Serinus Energy PLC (SENX)
13/05/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
13/05/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
13/05/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
13/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
13/05/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
13/05/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
13/05/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
13/05/2021 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
13/05/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
13/05/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
13/05/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
13/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
13/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
13/05/2021 Valeura Energy (VLU)
13/05/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
13/05/2021 Access Intelligence PLC (ACC)
13/05/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
14/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
14/05/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
14/05/2021 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)
14/05/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
14/05/2021 (KIST)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
14/05/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
14/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
14/05/2021 Digitalbox PLC (DBOX)
14/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
14/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
18/05/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/05/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
18/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
18/05/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
18/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
18/05/2021 Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV)
18/05/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
18/05/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
18/05/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
18/05/2021 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
18/05/2021 Iqgeo Group PLC (IQG)
18/05/2021 Chaarat Gold Holdings LTD (CGH)
18/05/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
19/05/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
19/05/2021 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
19/05/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
19/05/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)
19/05/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
19/05/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
19/05/2021 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
19/05/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
19/05/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
19/05/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
19/05/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
19/05/2021 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
19/05/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
19/05/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Plutus Powergen PLC (PPG)
19/05/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
19/05/2021 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
19/05/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
19/05/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)
19/05/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
20/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
20/05/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
20/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
20/05/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
20/05/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
20/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
20/05/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
20/05/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
20/05/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
20/05/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
20/05/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
20/05/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
20/05/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2021 (GEN)
20/05/2021 Venture Life Group PLC (VLG)
20/05/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
20/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
20/05/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
20/05/2021 (TEAM)
20/05/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
20/05/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
20/05/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
21/05/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
21/05/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
21/05/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
21/05/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
21/05/2021 Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM)
21/05/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
21/05/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
21/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
24/05/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
24/05/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
24/05/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
24/05/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
25/05/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
25/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
25/05/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
25/05/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
25/05/2021 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
25/05/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
25/05/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
25/05/2021 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
25/05/2021 Quarto Group (The) Inc (QRT)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
25/05/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
25/05/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
25/05/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
25/05/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
25/05/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)
27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)
28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
Trading Statement
12/05/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
13/05/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
13/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
13/05/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
17/05/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/05/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
19/05/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
20/05/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
21/05/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
25/05/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
27/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
Ex-Dividend
13/05/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
13/05/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
13/05/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
13/05/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
13/05/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
13/05/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
13/05/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
13/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
13/05/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
13/05/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
13/05/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
13/05/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
13/05/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
13/05/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
13/05/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
13/05/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
13/05/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
13/05/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
13/05/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
13/05/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
13/05/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
13/05/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
13/05/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
13/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
13/05/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
13/05/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
14/05/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
14/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
14/05/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
14/05/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
14/05/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
14/05/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/05/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
14/05/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
14/05/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
14/05/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
14/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
14/05/2021 Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company PLC (ATR)
14/05/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
14/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
14/05/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
14/05/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
14/05/2021 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
14/05/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
14/05/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
14/05/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
17/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
17/05/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
