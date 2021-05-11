StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Oxford Metrics said motion measurement business Vicon had won a contract from game developer Sharkmob.
Oxford Metrics said that Sharkmob would launch a performance capture studio in the summer of 2021 in Malmo, Sweden.
'Using Vicon, Sharkmob will be able to capture the performance of multiple actors in real-time and showcase more realistic characters, helping to achieve their ambition of taking multiplayer games to new heights,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
