Enterprise software group Oxford Metrics said motion measurement business Vicon had won a contract from game developer Sharkmob.

Oxford Metrics said that Sharkmob would launch a performance capture studio in the summer of 2021 in Malmo, Sweden.

'Using Vicon, Sharkmob will be able to capture the performance of multiple actors in real-time and showcase more realistic characters, helping to achieve their ambition of taking multiplayer games to new heights,' it added.




