StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical consultancy Physiomics said it been awarded a first contract from new client Numab Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in Zurich.
Numab was developing multi-specific biotherapeutics for chronic inflammation and cancer.
'Physiomics has recent significant experience of the mathematical modelling of multi-specific pharmaceuticals which it will bring to bear on an undisclosed Numab compound in this project that is expected to last around three months,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: