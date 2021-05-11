StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner said first-quarter performance was ahead of management's expectations after reporting a jump in annual profit.
For the year ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax profit rose 833% to £8.4 million as revenue increased 6.7% to £71.2 million.
Profit growth was driven by 'strong trading and cost saving measures,' the company said.
The company recommended a final dividend of 1.6p per share, taking the total dividend to 2.4 pence per share, up 33.3% on prior year.
'We have started the new financial year ahead of expectations, with our organic investments in the US continuing to drive growth in this important market,' the company said.
