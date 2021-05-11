StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata said it had won a £1.6 million contract from a unnamed ferry company for the repairs of two of its ferries at Harland & Wolff (Belfast).
Repair works on the two vessels were expected to be completed by mid-June 2021.
'The works are being carried out at the Group's repair dock at its Harland & Wolff (Belfast) site,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
