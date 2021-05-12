StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future said it had acquired Marie Claire US, a joint venture between Marie Claire Album S.A.S. and Hearst Magazines Media Inc.
Future entered into a five year license agreement with Marie Claire Album to operate in the US and Canada.
Marie Claire US reached 17.5 million monthly online users in 2020 with revenue of $19.1m of which approximately half represents digital media revenue.
'The acquisition follows Future's acquisition of Marie Claire UK in 2020 and builds on the ongoing success of the MarieClaire.co.uk brand,' the company said.
'It strengthens Future's position in the women's lifestyle vertical in North America in line with the Group's strategy to achieve brand vertical leadership across English speaking markets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: