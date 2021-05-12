StockMarketWire.com - Great Western Mining said its drilling campaign on the Trafalgar Hill prospect in Mineral County, Nevada, was ahead of schedule and had intercepted the main shallow target structure, providing a potential strike length of at least 300 metres and a continuation down dip of over 100 metres.
'Laboratory assay results from the first four holes are expected later this month and will be announced when available. While target structures have been successfully identified, precious metal content cannot be established until the independent laboratory assays have been completed' the company said.
The six holes were completed in 15 drilling days at an average rate of 295 feet (90 metres) per drilling day with no safety incidents, significantly ahead of schedule and under budget, the said.
The rig was currently being moved from Trafalgar Hill prospect to the close-by West Ridge prospect, which will be followed by the Omco Mine Extension prospect.
'All these prospects lie within the olympic gold project which the Company acquired on an option-to-purchase basis in 2020,' it added.
At 9:06am: [LON:GWMO] Great Western Mining Corporation PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
