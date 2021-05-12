StockMarketWire.com - Water-saving technology group Xeros Technology said Chinese license partner Jiangsu SeaLion Machiner had launched a brand comprising a range of commercial washing machines.
The Hydrology machines incorporated Xeros' XOrb and XDrum technologies.
'In line with the board's expectations, Xeros will receive a mid-to-high single-digit percentage royalty for these machine sales as well as royalties for the ongoing use of XOrbs by SeaLion's customers,' the company said.
At 9:16am: [LON:XSG] Xeros Technology Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.47p
