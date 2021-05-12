StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Marston's said it had appointed Andrew Andrea as its chief executive officer.
Andrew was currently the company's chief financial officer and would step into the new role on 3 October.
The move followed Ralph Findlay's decision announced earlier this year to stand down at the end of the company's current financial year.
Andrea had been on the company's board since 2009.
At 9:54am: [LON:MARS] Marstons PLC share price was 0p at 64.35p
