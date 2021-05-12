StockMarketWire.com - Cenkos Securities said it had continued to trade well, in line with its expectations following its 2020 annual results released on 22 March.
'Whilst we remain mindful that the UK is emerging from the pandemic and continued favourable market conditions cannot be guaranteed, our leading market position means that we are well placed to perform strongly,' the company said.
'We are currently working on several transactions for our clients and the pipeline for the rest of the year gives us grounds for optimism, ' it added,
At 9:59am: [LON:CNKS] Cenkos Securities PLC share price was 0p at 54.5p
