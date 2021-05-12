StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Health has formed a Clinical Advisory Board for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (PF-ILDs).
Comprised of physicians and researchers with deep expertise in the clinical development of novel therapies in PF-ILDs, the advisory group will work closely with PureTech as it advances LYT-100 (deupirfenidone).
'We are proud to have assembled some of the world's leading experts in fibrosing lung diseases. These dedicated individuals have pioneered the research and development of the current standards of care for the treatment of fibrosing lung diseases, and they share our commitment to bringing novel therapeutics to these patients with significant medical needs,' said Daphne Zohar, founder and CEO of PureTech.
She added: 'Progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases impact approximately 200,000 patients in the United States alone, yet currently available treatment options have significant tolerability issues and dose-limiting toxicities. We believe LYT-100 has the potential to treat a wide array of these conditions, including IPF, and the advisory board's guidance will help us advance LYT-100.'
At 4:09pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was 0p at 282p
