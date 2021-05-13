StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Direct Line appointed chief strategy officer Neil Manser as chief financial officer after Tim Harris decided to retire as CFO.
Manser had been acting CFO since January 2021, after CFO Tim Harris took a leave of absence while a member of his family undergoes medical treatment.
Harris decided to retire, however, as it is likely that the medical treatment will continue for longer than had been hoped.
As a result, Tim will not seek re-election at the AGM as an executive director today (13 May 2021).
