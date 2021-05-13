StockMarketWire.com - Online competitions organiser Best of the Best confirmed that revenues and pre-tax profits for the year were expected to be in line with market expectations.
'The board looks forward to updating shareholders in further detail upon publication of its final results for the year ended 30 April 2021, which the Board expects to announce on 16 June 2021,' the company said,
At 9:17am: [LON:BOTB] Best Of The Best Plc share price was 0p at 1525p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
