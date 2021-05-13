StockMarketWire.com - Ten Lifestyle Group has reported a £6.6million drop in net revenue for the six months to the end of February 2021, due to the effects of Covid-19.
As at 28 February 2021, the company's net revenue was £17.2 million, 28% lower than the first half of 2020 which was the last period before international lock downs took effect.
The company has also reported a pre-tax loss of £3.6 million for the period.
Operating expenses were reduced during the period to the tune of £15.5 million. This was a result of continued efficiencies, as well as participation in government funded Covid-19 initiatives, the company said.
At 9:26am: [LON:TENG] Ten Lifestyle Group Plc share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
