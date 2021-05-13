StockMarketWire.com - SEEEN, the global media and video technology platform delivering transformative video AI for improved digital marketing yield and connected audience experiences, has launched a new product, Dialog-To-Clip, for sale to video creators on Adobe's app store.
SEEEN's Dialog-To-Clip offering brings its "Key Video Moments" technology to approximately 10 million users of the Adobe Premiere Pro video editing platform.
During April, the group announced strong Q1 results and the start of Q2 with a business-to-business product sale. It stated that as part of its Go-to-Market plan, it would be 'rolling out additional video technology products to its target customer base starting in the second quarter'.
In addition to the product launch, the company has also strengthened its sales function, including the recent appointment of William Jennings as a sales adviser to accelerate the Go-To-Market sales plan for its product portfolio.
He has significant professional experience in senior sales management for online video, including most recently at Firework Networks, a short form video business enabling publishers to deploy "Shorts" (short videos for marketing and advertising purposes).
At 9:36am: [LON:SEEN] share price was 0p at 27p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
