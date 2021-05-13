StockMarketWire.com - Building products supplier Alumasc said it expects results for the year will be ahead of its previous expectations as momentum in the first half continued into the second half of the year.
Following a 'record first half year performance that saw double digit revenue growth and also a double digit return on sales, it is pleasing to report that this momentum has continued into Alumasc's last four months, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
