StockMarketWire.com - Low carbon gas producer Kistos has announced that all resolutions in connection with the acquisition of the entire issued and outstanding share capital of Tulip Oil Netherlands were duly passed.
On admission, Andrew Austin, currently non-executive chairman of the company, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Benmore, currently an independent non-executive director of the company, will assume the role of interim independent non-executive chairman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: