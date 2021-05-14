StockMarketWire.com - Martha Wyrsch, non-executive director at precision instruments firm Spectris, has retired after 9 years on the board, the company has today confirmed.
Wyrsch was appointed to the role in June 2012.
Mark Williamson, chairman, extended his thanks to Wyrsch in a statement, adding: "We will miss Martha's presence in our meetings and wish her the best for her next venture".
In a separate announcement, the firm said that all resolutions at its AGM were passed by shareholders.
At 2:58pm: [LON:SXS] Spectris PLC share price was 0p at 2665p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
