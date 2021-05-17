CA
17/05/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/05/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
CH
17/05/2021 07:30 import price index
17/05/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
17/05/2021 04:00 house price index
17/05/2021 04:30 industrial output
17/05/2021 04:30 retail sales
ES
17/05/2021 08:00 trade balance
IT
17/05/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
17/05/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
17/05/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
17/05/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
17/05/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
17/05/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
