StockMarketWire.com - Bus company Rotala said it welcomed the publication by the UK government of its plans for a 'reinvigoration' of bus travel.
The paper, called 'National Bus Strategy: Bus Service Improvement Plans - Guidance to local authorities and bus operators' - provided further detailed guidance on the National Bus Strategy for England.
A further guidance paper covering enhanced partnerships was expected to be published by the middle of the year.
'Both papers published so far emphasise the need for both local authorities and bus operators to build on the close working relationships which have arisen between the two groups during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver on the government's vision for bus operation in England,' Rotala said.
'The government has enjoined local authorities and bus operators to move at speed in formulating Bus Service Improvement Plans, taking a lead from the planning lessons learned in the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'The government has also promised £3 billion of new investment in buses to underpin its strategy.'
'Rotala welcomes all these announcements and intends to be a keen participant in these initiatives.'
'The ultimate aim is both better bus services for customers and better customer satisfaction with the services provided. This can only be good for the long term health of the bus industry.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
