StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Novacyt said its Covid-19 testing products had been included in a UK framework for identifying variants of the disease.
The company's SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction genotyping portfolio had been included in the NHS England Framework for detecting variants of concern.
Novacyt also announced the launch of two new PCR assays to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
At 8:06am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A. share price was 0p at 897p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
