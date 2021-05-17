StockMarketWire.com - Computing and power component supplier Solid State said it had won a three-year contract renewal with a global defence technology customer to supply components for an aerospace programme.
The contract would add about $0.8 million to Solid State's open order book in the first year, with a total value of $4.56 million to be realised over its duration.
At 8:47am: [LON:SOLI] Solid State Plc share price was 0p at 582p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: