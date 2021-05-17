StockMarketWire.com - Mining and exploration company KEFI Gold and Copper said it was not aware of any breach of any licence conditions amid press speculation the company was sent a warning letter after reportedly revoking 27 idled mining licences.
'Neither KEFI nor its subsidiaries [...] are aware of any breach of any licence conditions and have not received any such warning letter nor had notice of such an intended letter flagged to them formally or informally,' the company said.
'Last week, formal meetings of the TKGM shareholders, board of directors and project task force (comprising senior representatives of TKGM and all involving Ethiopian Government agencies) were held which agreed the tasks and timetable for development of the Company's Tulu Kapi gold project to commence in the coming months,' it added.
'KEFI remains focused on completing preparations for full Project launch as soon as possible after the company's Annual General Meeting, which will be convened in due course for a date before the end of June 2021,' it added.
At 10:15am: [LON:KEFI] KEFI Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 1.79p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
