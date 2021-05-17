StockMarketWire.com - The global specialist staffing group, headquartered in the uk, announces purchase of 45,156 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the company, at £0.71 per ordinary share.
The transaction is in line with the company’s buyback programme, announced June 17 2020.
All shares purchased in the buyback programme will be transferred to the Empresaria Employee Benefit Trust.
The transfer is intended to satisfy the exercise of options under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan.
Upon completion of the purchase, Empresaria will have 49,019,132 ordinary shares in issue.
At 2:37pm: [LON:EMR] Empresaria Group PLC share price was 0p at 42.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
