StockMarketWire.com - German property investor Sirius Real Estate resulting said it had been allocated a BBB rating with a stable outlook by credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings.
The rating was Fitch's first for the company.
'In its rating, Fitch recognised the benefits of the Sirius operating platform and the resilience of its portfolio,' Sirius said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
