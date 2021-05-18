StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks maker Britvic reinstated its dividend and said it had seen 'encouraging' trading amid easing lockdown measures after first-half profit slipped on lower revenue.
For the six months ended 31 March, pre-tax profit fell to £42.7 million from £53.6 million year-on-year and revenue fell to £617 million from £698.8 million.
Pandemic restrictions 'heavily impacted performance in the hospitality sector and on-the-go consumption,' the company said.
The company declared an interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share, and said it had seen 'encouraging trading in the first weeks of H2 as lockdown measures begin to ease in the UK.'
'We enter the second half of the year with confidence and optimism. In the second half, we will upweight investment behind our broad brand portfolio and we will also access new growth opportunities through the acquisition of Plenish and the relaunch of Rockstar,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: