Interim Result
20/05/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
20/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/05/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
20/05/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
20/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
Final Result
20/05/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
20/05/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
20/05/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
20/05/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
20/05/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
20/05/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
AGM / EGM
20/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
20/05/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
20/05/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
20/05/2021 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
20/05/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
20/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
20/05/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
20/05/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2021 Venture Life Group PLC (VLG)
20/05/2021 (TEAM)
20/05/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/05/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
20/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
20/05/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
20/05/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
20/05/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
20/05/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
20/05/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
20/05/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
20/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
20/05/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
20/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
20/05/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
20/05/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
Trading Statement
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/05/2021 (KIST)
20/05/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
Ex-Dividend
20/05/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
20/05/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/05/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
20/05/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
20/05/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
20/05/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/05/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
20/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
20/05/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
20/05/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
20/05/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
20/05/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
20/05/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
20/05/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
20/05/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
20/05/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
20/05/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
20/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
20/05/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
20/05/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
20/05/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
