StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems maintained its annual guidance on performance after reporting that demand remained high with order intake ahead of expectations.
Sales and underlying EBIT growth expectations in the full year 2021 guidance remained on track, the company said.
'Demand for our capabilities remains high with order intake ahead of expectations,' it added.
The company confirmed that the 2020 final dividend of 14.3 pence per share will be paid on 1 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
