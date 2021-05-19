StockMarketWire.com - Buildings materials company SigmaRoc said it had made a better-than-expected start to 2021, providing a 'favourable' outlook for the full year.
Revenue in the three months through March had risen more than 12% on a like-for-like basis to £36.7 million, the company said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.
It said the positive momentum continued into the second quarter, with April performance demonstrating further like-for-like growth versus March and 'very significantly' ahead of April 2020.
'Building on this positive start to the year, the outlook for the group remains favourable with strong demand across all products and platforms,' SigmaRoc said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
