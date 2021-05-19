StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said results from 3D processing of helicopter magnetic data at the Copper Dome porphyry project in Queensland, Australia indicated 'strongly magnetic' drilling targets.
Two main targets had been highlighted, with both showing very strong magnetic responses.
The response were being interpreted as magnetite alteration, an important feature associated with many porphyry copper deposits.
Rockfire said the targets commenced about 500 metres below surface. It was preparing for drilling initially at the Copperhead porphyry copper project and intended to drill the new magnetic anomalies at Copper Dome also during that field season.
At 9:51am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
