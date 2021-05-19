StockMarketWire.com - Newly authorised bank, DF Capital, has confirmed that non-executive chairman, John Baines, will resign from his board position, effective immediately.
The announcement follows discussions with major shareholders and Baines where it was made clear that he wasn't intending to stand for re-election at the company's upcoming annual general meeting.
Baines will complete a short period of handover to Mark Stephens, currently senior independent director, who has been appointed interim non-executive chairman.
DF Capital, which provides personal savings products and working capital solutions to dealers and manufacturers across the UK, has commenced the search for a replacement and a further announcement will be made as appropriate.
At 1:16pm: [LON:DFCH] share price was 0p at 44.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: