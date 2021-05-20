CA
21/05/2021 13:30 retail trade
CH
21/05/2021 07:30 Industrial production
DE
21/05/2021 08:30 flash PMI
25/05/2021 07:00 GDP - detailed breakdown
25/05/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
21/05/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
25/05/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
21/05/2021 09:00 flash PMI
21/05/2021 15:00 consumer confidence indicator
26/05/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
FR
21/05/2021 08:15 flash PMI
26/05/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
21/05/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
21/05/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
21/05/2021 00:30 CPI
21/05/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
21/05/2021 06:00 steel production
25/05/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
26/05/2021 00:50 services producer price index
26/05/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
21/05/2021 00:01 GfK's UK consumer confidence survey
21/05/2021 07:00 retail sales
21/05/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
24/05/2021 15:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
25/05/2021 07:00 public sector finances,
25/05/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
26/05/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
US
21/05/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
21/05/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
21/05/2021 15:00 existing home sales
25/05/2021 15:00 Fed chair presents Monetary Policy Report to US Senate Banking Committee
25/05/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
25/05/2021 15:00 new residential sales
25/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
26/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
