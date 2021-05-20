CA
20/05/2021 13:30 new housing price index
20/05/2021 13:30 employment insurance
DE
20/05/2021 07:00 PPI
EU
20/05/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
20/05/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
20/05/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth
IT
20/05/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
20/05/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
20/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
20/05/2021 06:00 convenience store sales
UK
20/05/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
20/05/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
20/05/2021 15:00 leading indicators
20/05/2021 15:00 advance quarterly services
20/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
