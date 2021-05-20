StockMarketWire.com - Liontrust has said it expects revenues to be ahead and adjusted profit before tax to be significantly ahead of market expectations for the year ended 31 March 2021.
In an company statement, the asset managemer said adjusted profit before tax will "not be less than £63 million", driven primarily by stronger than expected performance fee revenues during the period of £13.7 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
