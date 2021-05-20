StockMarketWire.com - Components and solutions provider Essentra said positive momentum seen in the first quarter of the year had continued.
'This trend of positive momentum has continued with LFL growth for the four months to April of 6.0%, albeit the more recent growth rate is inevitably skewed due to the impact of the pandemic taking its full grip in April last year,' the company said.
'Compared to April 2019, the month of April 2021 is broadly flat on a LFL basis,' it added.
'Recent order book trends continue to improve across the group, and we expect this positive momentum to continue.'
At 8:03am: [LON:ESNT] Essentra PLC share price was 0p at 283.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
