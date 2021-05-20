StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform IntegraFin reported higher first-half profit as fund under direction was boosted by increased client numbers and fund inflows.
For the six months to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 19% to £30.7 million year-on-year as revenue increased 10% to £59.4 million.
Funds under direction was up 34% to £46.93 billion as gross inflows were up 15% to £3.73 billion and client numbers were up 7% to 201,000.
The interim dividend was raised to 3.0 pence per share from 2.7p per share.
'Whilst the general outlook has improved from that prevailing this time last year, we still face many uncertainties in the second half of the year as we contemplate the easing of lockdown restrictions,' the company said.
At 8:20am: [LON:IHP] Integrafin Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 497p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
