StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics group ReNeuron has appointed Dr Stefano Pluchino as chief scientific officer, citing his knowledge of cell and gene therapy.
Pluchino will join the company on a part-time basis with immediate effect.
Chief executive Olav Hellebo said: 'His extensive experience of cell and gene therapy as well as deep knowledge in the exosomes field will be invaluable to us in what is an incredibly exciting and progressive time.
'Dr Pluchino's work is widely recognised, and we look forward to working alongside him, as ReNeuron continues to grow and develop its pipeline.'
Pluchino is reader in Regenerative Neuroimmunology and Honorary Consultant at the University of Cambridge since 2010 and has published over 120 peer-reviewed papers.
He has received numerous awards, including the 2003 European Charcot Foundation Award, the 2006 Serono Foundation Multiple Sclerosis Award, and the 2010 International Royan Award for outstanding research in stem cell biology and technology.
