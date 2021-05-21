StockMarketWire.com - Schroder Asia Pacific has reported strong returns for the six month period ended 31 March 2021.
The company's net asset value and share price produced total returns of 19.7% and 25.1%, respectively, both significantly outperforming the benchmark's total return of 14.1%. Equity markets made strong progress through the latter part of last year and the start of 2021.
Positive contributions came from the Hong Kong market, where exposure to some of the beneficiaries of the recovery in Chinese consumer demand as well as those expected to gain from the easing of pandemic related restrictions, including the Macau gaming names, outperformed.
Exposure to the technology sector in Korea and Taiwan also saw strong results, driven by semiconductor and EV battery manufacturers.
At 8:02am: [LON:SDP] Schroder Asiapacific Fund PLC share price was 0p at 577p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: