StockMarketWire.com - Engineering and technology recruitment business Gattaca upgraded its market expectations for its fiscal year after net fee income recovered a faster rate than expected.
The company said it expects underlying continuing pre-tax profit would be 'significantly ahead of market expectations for the year ending 31 July 2021.
In Q3, the company delivered quarter-on-quarter UK NFI growth of 13% across a broad range of segments, amid a faster rate of recovery in net fee income than originally expected.
'We now expect NFI in H2 to be in the order of 10% up on H1 2021,' the company said.
The company said it anticipated the recommendation of a modest dividend when the full year results were announced.
At 8:22am: [LON:GATC] Gattaca PLC share price was 0p at 72.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
